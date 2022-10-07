Erbil's car blast killed an intelligence officer close to ousted PUK leader: sources

Shafaq News/ Erbil's Friday blast killed a senior commander in a security body affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), sources said earlier today.

A blast caused by a sticky explosive device attached to a vehicle killed the driver and injured four passengers, two women and two children, in the region's capital city on Friday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the victim is a commander of the counter-Terrorism agency affiliated with the Sulaymaniyah-based PUK.

Colonel Hawkar Abdallah served in the PUK's intelligence body (Zanyari) in Erbil and Nineveh and was close to the PUK's former co-president, Lahur Sheikh Jangi, another source said.

The region's Counter-terrorism Service confirmed in a statement that the target was a member of the Security Council of the Kurdistan region.