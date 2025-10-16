Erbil rolls out first electronic fuel card

Shafaq News – Erbil

Erbil province launched an electronic fuel card system on Thursday under an agreement with Nashville Company, marking the first initiative of its kind in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Speaking at a press conference, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw explained that the digital card will eventually cover all types of fuel, though the initial rollout will be limited to gas and kerosene, clarifying that “Gasoline distribution will be included in later phases.”

According to Khoshnaw, around 450,000 families in Erbil are registered in the national food rationing system, and under the terms of the agreement, 15,000 electronic cards will be issued daily. The cost of each card will be 5,000 Iraqi dinars (approximately $3.20).

Citizens can apply for the card through a dedicated online registration platform.

Khoshnaw vowed the project aims to ensure fair fuel distribution, prevent fraud and hoarding, and streamline electronic monitoring and inventory management of fuel supplies in the province.