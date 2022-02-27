Erbil prepares to host the festival of liberty and Newroz
Category: Kurdistan
Shafaq News / Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, is preparing to host the 12th festival of liberty and Newroz, to commemorate the Erbil uprising of 1991 and the granting of autonomy to Kurds in northern Iraq in the March 11 Agreement of 1970.
Erbil governor, Omed Khushnaw, sponsored a meeting today with local officials, to discuss the preparations for the festival.
The parties who attended the meeting agreed to launch the festival on March 11, until the Newroz night.
The event will take place in several sites, including the Citadel of Erbil and Shanadar Park.