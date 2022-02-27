Erbil prepares to host the festival of liberty and Newroz

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-27T18:57:44+0000

Shafaq News / Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, is preparing to host the 12th festival of liberty and Newroz, to commemorate the Erbil uprising of 1991 and the granting of autonomy to Kurds in northern Iraq in the March 11 Agreement of 1970. Erbil governor, Omed Khushnaw, sponsored a meeting today with local officials, to discuss the preparations for the festival. The parties who attended the meeting agreed to launch the festival on March 11, until the Newroz night. The event will take place in several sites, including the Citadel of Erbil and Shanadar Park.

related

Erbil waves to tight curfew back again

Date: 2020-04-27 15:49:27

IHEC did not record any problems during the elections process

Date: 2021-10-08 10:33:54

US express condolences to the victims of Altunkupry attack

Date: 2021-05-02 07:05:18

Protesting water outage, demonstrations block a main road in Erbil

Date: 2021-08-11 10:28:04

Positive negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad, Deputy Parliament Speaker

Date: 2021-02-10 16:06:08

Qushtapa town was the most affected by the floods, official says

Date: 2021-12-19 09:32:31

15000+ children have intellectual disability in Erbil

Date: 2020-10-07 12:39:51

Masrour Barzani discusses with le Drian the recent rocket attack that targeted Erbil

Date: 2021-02-25 11:42:07