Erbil praises German support, seeks to strengthen ties

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, expressed his gratitude for Germany's support of the Kurdish people through "various stages" during a meeting with the German ambassador today.

Simultaneously, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Masrour Barzani discussed enhancing cooperation between the Kurdistan region and Germany, as a significant German business delegation is slated to visit the region later this month.

According to a statement, Barzani welcomed the German Ambassador to Iraq, Martin Yeager, who visited Barzani on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic assignment. In the meeting, Barzani wished the German envoy success in his future endeavors and conveyed his gratitude to the German government and people for their unwavering support of the Kurdish people throughout various stages.

The meeting also addressed the political situation in Iraq, relations between the KRG and the federal government, and the mutual commitment to fostering stronger ties between the two sides.

The meeting also addressed the political situation in Iraq, relations between the KRG and the federal government, and the mutual commitment to fostering stronger ties between the two sides.

In a related context, the media office of KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued a statement to Shafaq News Agency, saying, "We received the German Ambassador to Iraq, Martin Yeager, on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic assignment, and thanked him for his efforts in promoting relations between his country, the Kurdistan region, and Iraq. We wish him success in his future missions."

The statement further elaborated on the discussions held on solidifying the bonds of friendship between the Kurdistan region and Germany, particularly in the realms of investment and trade. A large delegation of German traders, business owners, and investors is expected to visit the Kurdistan region later this month.

The German Ambassador to Iraq expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the concerned authorities in the KRG for their facilitation and coordination with the German embassy and consulate.