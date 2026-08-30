Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Orchestra drew a large audience in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), on Sunday with a performance that recast traditional Kurdish music through Western classical orchestration.

Led by prominent Georgian conductor and artist Mamuka Ilashvili, the concert at Peshawa Hall at the KRI Ministry of Culture and Youth featured a selection of Kurdish folk compositions newly arranged by the Georgian artist.

Ahmed Kamal, a participant in the performance, told Shafaq News that Kurdish musical heritage has considerable melodic richness and diversity that could help it reach international stages. He described the concert as an effort to present the melodies in a modern form without losing their original character.