Erbil massacre: Survivor breaks silence

Shafaq News/ Harem Kamal, the only survivor of a brutal family massacre in Erbil's Farmanbaran neighborhood, shared details about the horrific attack, which sent shockwaves through the entire region.

In a statement, Kamal, recounted the details of the tragedy, describing how the perpetrator—his brother-in-law, a doctor—demanded that his wife, Sana, Kamal’s eldest sister, and a gynecologist, return to their home. When she refused, tensions escalated.

His second sister, Sanaria, an ultrasound specialist and board student in obstetrics and gynecology, was shot in the neck before the assailant turned the gun on his wife, Sana. She succumbed shortly after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The assailant then turned back to Sanaria, who was in her mother’s arms, and fired again. The bullets struck both women, killing their mother instantly.

Kamal went on to describe how his father—who had dedicated 40 years to education—was the next target. His sister, Sahand, who was in the same room, begged him not to step forward, fearing he would meet the same fate.

Desperate, Sahand pleaded with the attacker to stop, but he ignored her cries, reloaded his weapon, and opened fire on her daughter, Laveen, wounding her in the leg, while Karin survived despite being shot in the back.

Earlier, security forces announced that the suspect, identified only by his initials S.M., was arrested hours after the crime.