Shafaq News / Erbil announced on Monday the start of constructing roads for the visually impaired at a cost of 240 million dinars.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent in Erbil reported that the road will stretch from Nishtiman Street to Sheikh Joli Square and City Park, passing through the Citadel and Bata Street.

The project's cost is 240 million dinars, with a length of approximately 4 km and a width of 40 cm.