Erbil hosts major medical conference

Shafaq News / Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, hosted on Thursday the first medical conference of its kind in Iraq.

The event's organizer, Bahman Bassam, told Shafaq News agency that the three-days-conference aims to raise awareness and educate the people about diseases and health problems, noting that mobile health teams have been deployed to conduct basic blood tests for the citizens.

Ahmed Delir, one of the participants, said it is essential for such events to take place repeatedly in the Region, to introduce new medical techniques and educate the people.