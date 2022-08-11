Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Erbil hosts major medical conference

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-11T17:33:20+0000
Erbil hosts major medical conference

Shafaq News / Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, hosted on Thursday the first medical conference of its kind in Iraq.

The event's organizer, Bahman Bassam, told Shafaq News agency that the three-days-conference aims to raise awareness and educate the people about diseases and health problems, noting that mobile health teams have been deployed to conduct basic blood tests for the citizens.

Ahmed Delir, one of the participants, said it is essential for such events to take place repeatedly in the Region, to introduce new medical techniques and educate the people.

related

Kurdistan region sets two conditions to allow traveling to Iran

Date: 2021-07-08 15:53:30
Kurdistan region sets two conditions to allow traveling to Iran

An arrest warrant issued against Mulla Mustafa, a source reports

Date: 2021-09-09 16:18:15
An arrest warrant issued against Mulla Mustafa, a source reports

Leader Barzani meets UK's ambassador to Baghdad

Date: 2022-06-30 14:57:05
Leader Barzani meets UK's ambassador to Baghdad

PKK: Turkish army withdraws from areas in Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-11-26 09:05:48
PKK: Turkish army withdraws from areas in Kurdistan Region

Turkey expresses readiness to enhance relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan region

Date: 2021-07-29 13:22:46
Turkey expresses readiness to enhance relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan region

United Kingdom reiterates support for Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-09-12 13:28:05
United Kingdom reiterates support for Kurdistan Region

Leader Barzani: the world should know that Kurdistan is a country of peaceful coexistence

Date: 2021-12-04 09:54:45
Leader Barzani: the world should know that Kurdistan is a country of peaceful coexistence

President Barzani arrives in Tehran

Date: 2021-08-05 17:10:16
President Barzani arrives in Tehran