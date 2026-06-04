Erbil hosts largest Kurdish book fair with 100+ publishers

Shafaq News- Erbil

The largest Kurdish book fair ever held opened on Thursday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, bringing together 150 local and specialized publishing houses in a major showcase of Kurdish literature and culture.

Shafaq News correspondent said the event features writers, literary figures, alongside Kurdish publishing houses from Turkiye, Syria, and Iran.

The exhibition will run for several days and is the first event of its kind in terms of both scale and specialization in Kurdish books.

Read more: Kurdish language: How Kurdistan is bridging dialects to preserve a rich heritage?