Erbil hosts an annual musical festival

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-18T11:34:11+0000
Erbil hosts an annual musical festival

Shafaq News/ Gathering musicians from all over Kurdistan, the Fine Arts Institute in the capital of the Region, Erbil, organized its annual "Oud" festival on Tuesday.

The event organizer and music teacher in the institute, Jangi Jalal, told Shafaq News Agency, "this event is held annually. This year, we chose a musician from each city in the Region. It was a meeting of particularly young musicians."

"Each participant performed a composition from the folklore of his hometown," he said, "only Oud was played during the meeting."

