Erbil hosts a conference on industrial development

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-16T09:31:31+0000
Shafaq News/ A conference for industrial development has convened in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, earlier today, Saturday.

The conference was held under the auspices of Kurdistan's Minister of Trade and Industry, Kamal Muslim.

In a speech he delivered during the conference, Muslim highlighted the challenges facing the industry sector in the Region, hoping that the conference could find the solutions and submit them to the Regional Government.

"Diversifying income is unfeasible without developing industry. Many states do not have oil and are not rentier either. However, they are advanced industrially, and they have more ample resources than rentier states," he said.

