Erbil hosts a Kurdish music event

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-04T21:24:01+0000
Shafaq News / Diplomatic figures attended, on Saturday, a Kurdish music event organized by a group of young musicians in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The head of the Vremink Center, Safin Hamid, told Shafaq News agency that the event was organized by the center in cooperation with Goethe institute, to support youth talents and their cultural skills.

He added that the Hilan project focuses on supporting young people working in cultural and artistic domains, including photography, painting, music, etc.

