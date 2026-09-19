Shafaq News- Erbil

The council overseeing private generators in Erbil warned on Saturday that it would take strict legal action against operators who fail to comply with electricity supply schedules.

Council head Khoran Tahsin Rahman said in a statement that residents had paid their generator subscription fees and should receive electricity according to the designated schedule whenever the public power supply is cut.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) temporarily brought private generators back into service in Erbil and other cities after reduced gas supplies from the Khor Mor field cut electricity availability. Dana Gas, which operates the field, reduced supplies following security tensions in the Kurdistan Region and surrounding areas.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani launched the Runaki electricity project in November 2024 with the aim of gradually eliminating reliance on private generators and providing a sustainable power supply.