Erbil gears up for New Year celebrations with festive atmosphere

Shafaq News/ The capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, Erbil, came alive on Tuesday evening as residents and tourists gathered to celebrate New Year.

Crowds flocked to the historic Erbil Citadel, the site of the city's largest New Year’s gathering. "The festive atmosphere in Erbil is as vibrant as ever, with extensive preparations to welcome the New Year," said Kamaran, a local resident, expressing hope for improved conditions in the year ahead.

Tourists from across Iraq also joined the celebrations. Ahmed, visiting from Baghdad for the first time, told Shafaq News, "Erbil's atmosphere surpasses many countries in beauty. This city is the perfect choice for New Year’s celebrations, with high-level preparations and large crowds."

"Compared to other provinces, Erbil offers the most vibrant celebrations, blending diverse cultural elements. The influx of tourists and the ease of movement add to the city’s appeal," Samir, a visitor from Basra, said.