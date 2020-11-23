Erbil expresses readiness to negotiate with Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Monday its readiness to negotiate with the Iraqi government on the outstanding issues between the two sides, stressing that it will not compromise on the rights of the region's residents.

This came during the meeting of the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, with the delegation of the region to negotiate with Baghdad, according to a statement issued by the regional government.

Barzani praised during the meeting, "the efforts made by the negotiating delegation of the Kurdistan Regional Government in its talks with the federal government and defending the financial dues of the citizens of the Kurdistan Region."

The meeting stressed, "the region's negotiating delegation is the official negotiating party to resolve differences with the federal government, and that the Kurdistan Regional Government will not compromise, in any way, on the constitutional rights and financial entitlements of the people of the Kurdistan Region."

The meeting also shed light on the path of the negotiation process that the KRG is conducting with the federal government, indicating that the delegation is ready to visit Baghdad whenever it is necessary to do so.

The Iraqi Council of Representatives approved recently a law on financing the fiscal deficit, amid the refusal of the Kurdish blocs and the Kurdistan Region authorities for not including the salaries of the region’s employees.