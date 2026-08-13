Erbil exhibition marks Arabic Calligraphy Day

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil’s Education Museum and Archive marked Arabic Calligraphy Day on Thursday with an exhibition bringing together classical and contemporary works at the historic First Erbil School building.

The event featured works representing different schools of Arabic calligraphy, with organizers highlighting efforts to preserve the art form and introduce it to younger generations.

Omid Barzanji, director of the museum and archive, told Shafaq News that hosting the exhibition aligned with the institution’s role in preserving Erbil’s educational and cultural heritage.

“Arabic calligraphy is not merely a means of writing, but a vessel for our civilization and culture,” Barzanji said, adding that holding the event at an educational museum was intended to encourage younger generations to engage with the Arabic language and its visual arts.

Calligrapher Mohammed Aqrawi, who participated in the exhibition, said the venue carried particular significance because schools are where children first learn to write. “We presented works ranging from classical to modern calligraphy to show that this art remains alive and continues to evolve,” he told Shafaq News.

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