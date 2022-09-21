Erbil and Washington to sign a new memorandum of understanding

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received a U.S. delegation headed by the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Celeste Wallander.

A statement by the Regional Government said that the meeting discussed Washington-Erbil relations and ways to enhance them, as well as the memorandum of understanding that will be signed later today to support the Peshmerga forces and develop security and military cooperation.

PM Barzani praised the U.S. support for the Peshmerga forces, especially in their war against terrorism.

For her part, Wallander said, "I am honored to be here today to sign the Memorandum of Understanding, which represents a milestone in the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the U.S."

The meeting also shed light on the reform process in the Peshmerga forces and the Baghdad-Erbil differences.