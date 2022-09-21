Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Erbil and Washington to sign a new memorandum of understanding

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-21T09:13:09+0000
Erbil and Washington to sign a new memorandum of understanding

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received a U.S. delegation headed by the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Celeste Wallander.

A statement by the Regional Government said that the meeting discussed Washington-Erbil relations and ways to enhance them, as well as the memorandum of understanding that will be signed later today to support the Peshmerga forces and develop security and military cooperation.

PM Barzani praised the U.S. support for the Peshmerga forces, especially in their war against terrorism.

For her part, Wallander said, "I am honored to be here today to sign the Memorandum of Understanding, which represents a milestone in the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the U.S."

The meeting also shed light on the reform process in the Peshmerga forces and the Baghdad-Erbil differences.

related

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan' Erbil

Date: 2021-10-05 11:58:41
Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan' Erbil

Barzan families prepare to bury the remains of 100 Anfal victims

Date: 2022-07-31 09:38:09
Barzan families prepare to bury the remains of 100 Anfal victims

Kurdistan's Ministry of Endowments pillories Quran desecration

Date: 2021-04-23 17:38:50
Kurdistan's Ministry of Endowments pillories Quran desecration

Kurdistan celebrates the 35th anniversary of Leader Idris Barzani departure

Date: 2022-01-31 12:58:53
Kurdistan celebrates the 35th anniversary of Leader Idris Barzani departure

Blazes engulfed an industrial facility in Erbil

Date: 2021-06-15 15:05:41
Blazes engulfed an industrial facility in Erbil

Two huge explosions in a fuel tank in Erbil

Date: 2021-08-09 16:38:46
Two huge explosions in a fuel tank in Erbil

Prisoners in Erbil start a fire, demanding general amnesty

Date: 2020-12-07 21:21:33
Prisoners in Erbil start a fire, demanding general amnesty

President Barzani follows up on the citizens' situation with the Governor of Erbil

Date: 2021-12-17 09:12:09
President Barzani follows up on the citizens' situation with the Governor of Erbil