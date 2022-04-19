Erbil and London discuss reforming the Region's banking sector 

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met today with the UK's Minister of State for Business, Energy, and Clean Growth, Kwasi Kwarteng.

A statement reported to Shafaq News agency said that the two parties discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the energy field.

PM Barzani and the British minister focused on the need for reform in the Kurdistan Region's banking sector, and benefit from the UK's experience in the fields of finance and clean energy, according to the statement.