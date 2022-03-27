Report

Erbil allocates +7m dinars to compensate the floods victim 

Date: 2022-03-27T16:34:40+0000
Shafaq News / The Governor of Erbil, Omed Khushnaw, announced that the governorate has allocated 7,500,000 Iraqi dinars to compensate 7797 families affected by the floods. 

Khushnaw said in a press conference that the damages caused by the floods were estimated at 21 billion dinars, noting that the Prime Minister had allocated 1,500,0000,0000 dinars to reconstruct services projects in Erbil.

Three waves of floods hit Erbil, in October and December 2021, and January 2022, causing huge human and material damages.

