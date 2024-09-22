Erbil Governor confirms election campaign ready, warns “actions against violators”

Shafaq News / On Sunday, Omed Khoshnaw, the Governor of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, confirmed the completion of procedures and preparations for the election campaign.

In a press conference following a meeting with the governorate's Security Committee, Khoshnaw stated, "The procedures are complete in Erbil, and the security forces have made the necessary preparations."

"There are instructions regarding posters and banners that will be communicated to the parties," he added, expressing hope that the process “will proceed smoothly.”

Furthermore, Khoshnaw explained that "the local government in Erbil maintains neutrality towards all political entities and hopes there will be no violations of the instructions.”

“Actions will be taken against violators."

Political parties in the Region are awaiting the Independent High Electoral Commission's announcement of the start date for the election campaign ahead of the voting process.

Back in June, President Nechirvan Barzani issued a Regional decree setting October 20, 2024, as the official date for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections.

The October vote is expected to elect 100 new lawmakers representing the governorates of Iraqi Kurdistan: Erbil (34 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), Halabja (three seats), Al-Sulaymaniyah (38 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), and Duhok (25 seats, including one for Christians).