Final campaign hours: Parties race against time

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Election campaign activity has intensified across Iraq just hours before the electoral silence takes effect on November 8 at 7 a.m.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stated, “These are among the most important elections that will determine Iraq’s future.”

State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki noted that political competition is a legitimate right as long as it does not undermine national unity, adding, “There will be no return to sectarian rhetoric—our society has moved beyond such discord.”

Meanwhile, National State Forces Alliance leader Ammar al-Hakim appealed to those considering boycotting the vote, saying, “Voting is not a luxury or routine step—it is a national duty. If you remain silent, the corrupt will grow bolder and the country’s future will be lost.”

Iraq’s parliamentary elections will be held on November 11, following the special vote for security personnel on November 9, with 1,313,859 eligible voters from the Defense and Interior Ministries, Counter-Terrorism Service, Peshmerga, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and other security agencies.

