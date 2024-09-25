Candidates hit the streets: Erbil's election campaign posters are displayed

Shafaq News/ Shortly after the launch of the campaign for the Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections, Shafaq News Agency documented the widespread display of candidates' posters along roadsides and in public squares across Erbil, the Region’s capital.

These activities are part of a fierce competition to capture the attention of voters and ensure widespread visibility of electoral advertisements in key areas with heavy traffic and large population gatherings.

The Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections are scheduled to take place on October 20.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani announced that the election campaign will officially commence on Wednesday. In a televised address, he urged that the campaign be "civilized," emphasizing the importance of "combating hate speech and respecting the role of women."