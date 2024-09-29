Iraqi Turkmen Front launches election campaign in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Hasan Turan, the head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, officially launched the electoral campaign for the Front's list in the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections.

During a ceremony held in Erbil, attended by political figures, social leaders, public intellectuals, and professionals, Turan emphasized the importance of the Turkmen Front in representing the voice of the Turkmen community, stating, “We are proud of the role the Turkmen Front plays in advocating for the Turkmen community.”

He further outlined that the Iraqi Turkmen Front's electoral list “aims to enhance the rights of the Turkmen minority and actively participate in shaping political decisions within the Kurdistan Region.”

Turan stressed the importance of collective efforts among all societal components to ensure a fair and transparent election that reflects the aspirations of all the people of the Region, which is currently facing significant challenges on multiple fronts.

He highlighted the significance of Erbil in the Turkmen narrative and its historical role, stating, “Erbil has long been a cultural and historical hub, embodying peaceful coexistence among Iraq's various communities. The city holds a special place in the hearts of the Turkmen people due to its rich historical and cultural heritage, which spans centuries.”

Turan also underscored that Erbil is not just a political center but also a witness to a long-standing history in which the Turkmen community played an active role in shaping and developing society across various domains.

In closing, Turan called for broad participation in the elections, emphasizing that "every voter’s voice is a step towards achieving stability and prosperity for both Iraq and the wider region."

The ceremony also included the announcement of the Turkmen Front's list of candidates, representing a wide spectrum of backgrounds and sectors, reflecting the diversity within the Turkmen community in the Kurdistan Region.

The candidates pledged to work towards positive change, defend the interests of their voters, and operate as a united front to build a brighter future for all.

Back in June, President Nechirvan Barzani issued a Regional decree setting October 20, 2024, as the official date for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections.

Elections for Kurdistan’s parliament, originally scheduled for 2022, were set for June 10. However, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which has the parliamentary majority, announced it would boycott the election in protest of a ruling issued by Iraq's Federal Supreme Court.

This court decided to cancel 11 seats reserved for minority groups, including Turkmen, Assyrians, Christians, and Armenians, reducing the number of Regional Parliament seats to 100.

The ruling also changed the electoral system, dividing the Kurdistan Region into four constituencies instead of the single-constituency system used in the 2018 elections.

The federal court ruling also gave authority to the Iraqi IHEC to organize and oversee Regional elections instead of the Kurdish Regional Election Commission.

In late May, the federal court issued a new ruling restoring five seats reserved for minorities, a move that Kurdish officials said helped ease tensions and convinced the KDP to agree to participate in the October elections.

The October vote is expected to elect 100 new lawmakers representing the governorates of Iraqi Kurdistan: Erbil (34 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), Halabja (three seats), Al-Sulaymaniyah (38 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), and Duhok (25 seats, including one for Christians).