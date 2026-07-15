Eight drones shot down over Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Eight explosive-laden drones were shot down over Erbil on Wednesday without causing casualties, the Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism Service said.

The agency said US-led Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed the drones between 8:53 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. over the city.

Earlier, a local source told Shafaq News that air defenses near the US Consulate had downed three drones. Debris from the interceptions damaged a taxi but caused no injuries.

The attacks resumed less than 30 minutes later, with additional drones intercepted.