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Eight drones shot down over Erbil

Eight drones shot down over Erbil
2026-07-15T20:27:10+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Eight explosive-laden drones were shot down over Erbil on Wednesday without causing casualties, the Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism Service said.

The agency said US-led Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed the drones between 8:53 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. over the city.

Earlier, a local source told Shafaq News that air defenses near the US Consulate had downed three drones. Debris from the interceptions damaged a taxi but caused no injuries.

The attacks resumed less than 30 minutes later, with additional drones intercepted.

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