Egyptian Consul sees growing trade and investment with Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Egyptian Consul in the Kurdistan Region, Mohamed Hagazi, said on Wednesday that economic relations between Egypt and Iraq are witnessing significant growth, particularly in trade and investment.

Hagazi, speaking at a press conference during his visit to an Egyptian trade fair in Dohuk, noted that bilateral trade has surged to $1.5 million, and he expects further increases.

He highlighted the popularity of Egyptian food products in Iraqi markets and announced plans for a visit by a delegation from the Egyptian Council for Food Industries and Agricultural Products to boost cooperation in this sector.

Hagazi praised the role of the private sector in strengthening economic ties and encouraged Egyptian and Iraqi businessmen to explore investment opportunities.

He also expressed optimism about the future of Egypt-Iraq economic relations, stating that both countries are committed to enhancing joint cooperation.