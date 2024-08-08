Egypt’s third trade fair kicks off in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Egypt’s third annual trade fair kicked off today at the Oscar Hall in Duhok, featuring over 50 local and international companies and firms.

The fair, now an annual tradition, is aimed at strengthening economic and trade relations between Egypt and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, expanding bilateral cooperation, according to officials.

Ismat Ayub, the event organizer, told Shafaq News that the fair serves as a platform to showcase Egyptian products to the people of Kurdistan.

"The fair doesn't just feature consumer goods like clothing and food but also products that reflect Egypt's rich heritage and culture, giving visitors a chance to experience Egypt's cultural diversity," Ayub said.

The fair, which will run for 15 days, provides ample opportunity for participating companies to interact with local consumers and other traders.

Ayub emphasized that the event is not limited to Egyptian companies but also includes participation from other Arab and foreign countries, including India, Pakistan, Syria, and Yemen.

"Organizing such events promotes cultural and economic exchange between peoples and strengthens trade ties between countries in the region and the world," Ayub concluded.