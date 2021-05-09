Report

32 tourists from the Kurdistan region detained in Egypt

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-09T20:14:38+0000
32 tourists from the Kurdistan region detained in Egypt

Shafaq News / The Lutka Foundation for Human Rights confirmed on Sunday the detention of 32 Kurdish tourists in Egypt.

"An Egyptian driver escorted the Kurdish tourists to Alexandria, but left them in a prohibited area. Afterward, the Egyptian border guards arrested them thinking that they were trying to enter Syria," according to a statement by the Foundation.

The statement pointed out that the Kurdish citizens have been kept in the garage of a police station, where no food nor water is provided, adding that the concerned judge decided to release the detainees and return them to the Kurdistan region, after completing the investigations.

The statement indicated, "The Foundation continues to coordinate for the return of the Kurdish tourists", expressing its readiness to assist them.

