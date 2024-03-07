Kurdistan explores tourism collaboration with Egypt at ITB Berlin 2024

Shafaq News / On the third and final day of the international tourism exchange (ITB Berlin 2024), the tourism delegation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), led by Amal Jalal, met with Egyptian tourism officials to discuss the necessity of enhancing cooperation between tourism companies in Kurdistan and Egypt to exchange tourist groups.

According to a statement from Kurdistan’s Tourism Authority, as part of the ongoing activities of the tourism delegation at the ITB Berlin exhibition, several important meetings were held with countries and companies participating in the exhibition to market tourism in the Region and introduce it as a tourist destination.

The statement added that during a meeting with the head of the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Development, Amr El-Qadi, the importance of developing tourism relations between the Kurdistan Region and Egypt was emphasized.

In the meeting attended by the Legal Affairs Director of the Authority and the owner of a Kurdistan tourism company, Amal Jalal highlighted the tourism sector in the Kurdistan Region and pointed out that Kurdistan enjoys a strong tourism infrastructure.

She introduced the head of the Egyptian Tourism Authority and members of the Egyptian delegation to the security, stability, and hospitality found in Kurdistan, and requested their support in encouraging Egyptian tourism companies to bring tourists to Kurdistan.

The statement further mentioned that both sides agreed on the need to formalize cooperation between tourism companies in the Kurdistan Region and Egypt to exchange tourist groups.

For this purpose, it was decided to hold a joint meeting between tourism companies from both sides in the future.

Later, in the Iraqi pavilion, a meeting was held between the heads of the Kurdistan Region Tourism Authority and the Iraqi Tourism Authority, where the necessity for further coordination and joint tourism activities was emphasized.

ITB Berlin is one of the most important and influential tourism exhibitions globally, with the participation of numerous companies and tourism institutions from over 160 countries. It began on March 5th and lasted for three days.