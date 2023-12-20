Duhok to host massive New Year's Eve celebration

Shafaq News/ The Newruz Park in central Duhok will host be hosting the new year's celebrations this year, the head of governorate's the Tourism Directorate, Khairy Ali, said on Wednesday.

He told the Shafaq News Agency that the celebration are organized in cooperation with the Culture Directorate and will feature a variety of musical and artistic events.

Ali said that the governorate prepared for the new year celebrations by opening the annual market at the Family Mall, in addition to hundreds of private parties at restaurants and cafes.

"Tourists from central and southern Iraq have already began to flock to the city," he added. "Tens of thousands are expected to visit Duhok from Iraqi central and southern governorates."

Ali said that the governorate welcomed more than 2.4 million tourists since January 2023, including more than 80,000 foreign tourists.