Duhok sets up an anti-cyber-crime department

Shafaq News/ Duhok Police Directorate announced setting up a new department to follow up and combat cyber-crimes.

Duhok police spokesman, Lt. Col. Hemen Suleiman, told Shafaq News Agency, "The department is run by social network specialists who follow up on cyber-crime files that occur through various communication sites and applications."

He called on citizens to submit their complaints in case they are subjected to online blackmailing so that the directorate can reach the perpetrators and bring them to justice.