Shafaq News- Duhok

Residents of Amedi district in Duhok province have criticized the Iraqi government's allocation of 100 liters of kerosene per household, saying it falls far short of their heating needs, Shafaq News learned on Saturday.

Kerosene distribution began three days ago in villages across the mountainous areas, particularly in Amedi district and Biykova subdistrict. Each household is receiving 100 liters for 30,000 dinars ($19.74), according to Karzan Raouf, director of the Duhok Oil and Minerals Department.

Residents, however, say the supply is insufficient to keep their homes warm throughout the winter. Duhok's mountainous areas regularly experience heavy snowfall during the season, with temperatures dropping below zero, particularly at night.

Parvan Mohammed described the 100-liter supply as inadequate for families facing harsh winter conditions, noting that many households lack proper heating equipment and cannot rely on firewood.

Bashar Yassin, another resident, estimated that the supply would last less than two days in Amedi's cold weather. He questioned how families could manage with such a limited quantity, particularly when heating equipment, firewood, and reliable electricity were also lacking.

Yassin added that a commercial barrel of kerosene costs between 380,000 dinars ($250.00) and 400,000 dinars ($263.16), making additional supplies unaffordable for many low-income households and further limiting their ability to heat their homes during winter.

"Some households need five or six barrels of kerosene to get through the winter," he said, stressing that even this amount may not be enough in the region's harsh climate. He called on the government to increase supplies to mountainous communities and work with residents to address their heating needs.

Read more: Erbil heating fuel stays costly despite promised supplies