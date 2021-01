Shafaq News / A source in the local police in Duhok governorate stated that a young man committed suicide in Kardasin sub-district, east of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the police are continuing their investigations to determine the circumstances of the accident.

This is the sixth suicide case recorded in Duhok during the past four days, most of whom are members of the Yazidi community aging between 15-30 years.