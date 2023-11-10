Duhok hosts installation of new Chaldean Archbishop for Tehran

Shafaq News / Archbishop Imad Khoshaba Georgis assumed his new position as the Chaldean Archbishop in Tehran during a special ceremony held in Duhok. The event was attended by Patriarch of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and the world, Cardinal Louis Sako, along with the Vatican Ambassador to Iraq and various Christian religious figures.

Imad Khoshaba was born on April 4, 1978, in the village of Kumani in the district of Amadiya. He served as a priest and general deputy for the Chaldeans in the Dioceses of Duhok and Amadiya before taking on his new role as the Archbishop of the Chaldeans in Tehran.