Duhok cracks down on pollution: factories closed, emission controls enforced

Shafaq News/ The governor of Duhok, Ali Tatar, announced on Monday a series of stringent measures aimed at combating environmental pollution and improving public health in the province.

Tatar stated that all factories and industrial plants operating in Duhok will be shut down immediately. “We urge factory owners to approach the relevant authorities to obtain legal permits,” he said, emphasizing that permits will be issued based on scientific criteria designed to minimize environmental damage caused by industrial activities.

The governor also called on private generator owners to install filters to reduce harmful emissions and mufflers to lower noise levels, warning that non-compliance would result in strict legal action. Additionally, lighting fires in urban areas will be prohibited to mitigate smoke pollution and protect public health.

Tatar announced that imported fuel would be closely monitored to ensure it meets environmental standards, warning that vehicle owners contributing to air pollution would face penalties. “These decisions are part of a broader strategy by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to promote environmental awareness, enforce laws, and create a healthier, more sustainable environment in Duhok,” he added.

Notably, last October, environmental activists shared on social media a map highlighting a sharp increase in pollution levels in Duhok, due to population growth, a dramatic rise in the number of vehicles, industrial expansion, desertification, pesticide overuse, and the proliferation of high polluting industries both in and around the city.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Health, the number of cancer cases has risen significantly in recent years. In 2023, 9,911 cases were recorded in the Kurdistan Region, up from 9,610 in 2022, 7,904 in 2021, and 6,293 in 2020.