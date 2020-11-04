Duhok condemns the PKKs attack on the Peshmerga forces

Shafaq News / The governor of Duhok Ali Tatar described on Wednesday the attack of the PKK against the Peshmerga forces as a blatant assault.

Tatar said, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "what happened today is an illegal act and an occupation of the lands and villages of the region."

He added, "The presence of the Kurdistan Workers Party and its headquarters in Kurdistan creates permanent problems and major obstacles for the reconstruction of the region and ensuring its security and stability."

claimed earlier today responsible for the attack on a vehicle of the Peshmerga forces. The attack killed a member and injured two others. In a similar context, a force of the PKK launched an attack on a security force in charge of protecting an oil-field in Duhok governorate.

On Wednesday, the Speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament, Rewaz Faiq, confirmed that the Kurdistan Regional Parliament "forbids" and "criminalizes" any internal fighting between brothers in Kurdistan and considers it a crime against the supreme interests of the people and the land of Kurdistan.

Kurdistan Regional Government strongly condemned today the PKK’s attack on the Peshmerga forces in the Jamanki district, north of Duhok governorate, usually as an "attack" on the region and its legitimate institutions.



