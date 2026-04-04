Drones hit Iranian Kurdish party camps in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Two drone strikes targeted camps of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, on Saturday evening, a security source told Shafaq News.

One drone struck a camp in the Tobzawa area, while a second hit another camp in Koysinjaq district.

No immediate information was available on casualties or the extent of damage, and no group has claimed responsibility so far.

Erbil has faced more than 500 drone attacks since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, according to Governor Omed Khoshnaw, with sites including diplomatic facilities, security positions, oil fields, communication networks, and residential areas affected.

Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in the Kurdistan Region have previously denied conducting any military operations against Iran.

Read more: Multiple actors, one battlefield: Iraq since the US-Israel-Iran war began