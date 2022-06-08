Dozens demonstrate in front of the UK embassy in Erbil

Shafaq News / Dozens demonstrated on Wednesday in front of the British embassy in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the protestors called on the British government to return their passports to them, after it withdrew them on the pretext of giving false information when they applied for asylum in the UK in the place.

Razkar Lutfi who participated in the protest, said that he did not give false information, but did not write down the place of birth.

For her part, Amina Aziz said that she waited for her husband who has been living in the UK for five years, but cannot return because his passport had been withdrawn from him.

"We have two kids, and my husband cannot return", she added, demanding London and Erbil to help them and address the situation.