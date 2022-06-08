Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dozens demonstrate in front of the UK embassy in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-08T09:40:04+0000
Dozens demonstrate in front of the UK embassy in Erbil

Shafaq News / Dozens demonstrated on Wednesday in front of the British embassy in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the protestors called on the British government to return their passports to them, after it withdrew them on the pretext of giving false information when they applied for asylum in the UK in the place.

Razkar Lutfi who participated in the protest, said that he did not give false information, but did not write down the place of birth.

For her part, Amina Aziz said that she waited for her husband who has been living in the UK for five years, but cannot return because his passport had been withdrawn from him. 

"We have two kids, and my husband cannot return", she added, demanding London and Erbil to help them and address the situation.

related

Erbil hosts a Commercial exhibition for Iranian products 

Date: 2021-12-21 13:13:31
Erbil hosts a Commercial exhibition for Iranian products 

Erbil launches a campaign to assess the quality of fuel

Date: 2020-07-28 09:12:08
Erbil launches a campaign to assess the quality of fuel

Erbil's Governor meets with the Mayor of Paris

Date: 2021-07-22 11:43:28
Erbil's Governor meets with the Mayor of Paris

Erbil hosts the Kurdish Industrial Forum

Date: 2022-03-02 12:47:46
Erbil hosts the Kurdish Industrial Forum

Erbil hosts a conference on industrial development

Date: 2021-10-16 09:31:31
Erbil hosts a conference on industrial development

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister expressed regret over the killing of a young woman in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-17 13:03:12
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister expressed regret over the killing of a young woman in Erbil

Anti-terrorism service arrests two arms smugglers in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-18 14:09:37
Anti-terrorism service arrests two arms smugglers in Erbil

Students of the Saladin University in Erbil stage a demonstration 

Date: 2021-06-15 09:48:15
Students of the Saladin University in Erbil stage a demonstration 