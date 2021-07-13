Russia and Turkey engage in talks to restore water supply to a million citizens in AANES

Shafaq News/ Russia and Turkey engaged in negotiations to operate the "Alok" water plant in Serekaniye in Northeast Syria.

Turkey and paramilitary groups aligned with it halted on June 24 the "Alok" water plant that supplies water to nearly a million citizens in the northeastern city of al-Hasakeh. The plant has been disconnected more than 15 times since October 2019.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that a delegation of the Global Coalition met with officials in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) to discuss the water shortage issue. Local officials and dignitaries called on the U.S. to exert pressure on Turkey to put it back to service.

A source familiar with the matter said that negotiations have started between Russia and Turkey to formulate an agreement according to which water supply from the aforementioned plant will be restored.

Turkey demands supplying the territory under its control in North and East Syria with electricity in exchange for restoring water services. It is noteworthy that Turkey decreased the water stage of the Euphrates, limiting, consequently, power production in the dams under AANES control.

Turkey demands supplying their territory in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn with 25 megawatts and Alok plant by 8 megawatts from al-Dirbasiyah plant.

On the other side, AANES stipulates putting 20 wells and four pumps under its disposal to guarantee delivering the water to the hospital.

"The militants dragged Electricity to their headquarters and residences from the mainline between al-Dirbasiyah and Alok, weakening the supply and the operative capacity of the plant," a citizen said.