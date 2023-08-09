Talabani urges resolution of political disputes in Peshmerga Ministry

Shafaq News / In a meeting held on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Qubad Talabani, emphasized the imperative to "dissociate" political disputes from the Peshmerga Ministry, cautioning those who "neglect" their responsibilities of potential legal repercussions.

During the session, Talabani convened with Major General Bakhtiar Mohammed Amin, the Secretary-General of the Peshmerga Ministry, alongside several officers and officials from the ministry.

The meeting delved into recent developments, tensions, and disagreements within the Peshmerga Ministry. At the request of Qubad Talabani, the Secretary-General of the Peshmerga Ministry highlighted the origins of tensions and elucidated the methodology for implementing stages of reform within the ministry, along with the challenges encountered.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region affirmed the commitment to "continue the reform process and reorganization of the Peshmerga forces." He stated, "While there may be political tensions and disputes among various political parties, introducing these tensions into the Peshmerga Ministry is unacceptable."

He further added, "We have pledged to our people and allies to strengthen and train our forces and execute the phases of the reform process. Therefore, we cannot abandon this crucial and sensitive matter for the sake of a few individuals' interests. We will persist in the reform process and subject those who neglect their duties to accountability, regardless of their ranks and positions."

Addressing all officials and ranks within the Peshmerga Ministry, the Deputy Prime Minister conveyed, "Your political and party affiliations are not as significant as your national and ethical fulfillment of duties within the Peshmerga Ministry. It is imperative to distance yourselves from disputes, and you must not become entwined in political and party conflicts or succumb to interventions from any quarters within the Peshmerga Ministry."

Talabani commended the efforts of the Secretary-General of the Peshmerga Ministry and his accompanying team, acknowledging their patience and dedication in managing the ministry's affairs during previous periods. He recognized their essential role in maintaining control over the Peshmerga Ministry's affairs and contributing to the necessary efforts for ongoing reform within the Peshmerga ranks.

Meanwhile, the General Prosecutor's Office in Kurdistan Region called on Wednesday for the handover of a number of wanted individuals for justice within the confines of Sulaymaniyah province to face legal proceedings.

In a statement issued to Shafaq News Agency, the General Prosecutor's Office emphasized the escalating trend of utilizing security institutions within Sulaymaniyah province to resolve local, partisan, and personal issues. The statement stressed that security entities, which are official government agencies, must fulfill their duties in safeguarding national security, citizens' lives and properties, and upholding the atmosphere of coexistence, security, and social harmony. No security apparatus is permissible to be turned into a personal institution serving private purposes.