Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan arrests two "spies" for Iran 

Shafaq News/ The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan announced the arrest of two "spies" involved in providing Iran with information that led to the attack on its headquarters.

A statement by the political office of the Party said that on the 8th of September 2017, the Democratic Party in Koy Sanjaq district of Erbil governorate was subjected to a missile attack by Iran.

He added that "the attack resulted in the death of 16 members of the Democratic Peshmerga; six of them were leaders, and dozens were wounded."

"Despite the explicit Iranian recognition of the attack, the Democratic Political Bureau called its members to follow up the attack; therefore, we were able to arrest two people who infiltrated the ranks of the Peshmerga and spy for Iran."

The statement added that "the Democratic Party decided to respect the sovereignty of the Kurdistan Regional Government because the crime occurred on its territory and is a violation of the sovereignty and laws of Kurdistan and Iraq so that the final decision would be to the judicial authorities of the Kurdistan Region."

The statement stressed, "handing over these accused to the Kurdistan judiciary bears a great and historical responsibility on the shoulders of the officials in general and the judicial authority in particular," declaring that the Party wants and expects the Kurdistan judiciary to rule on the case, as well as to condemn Iran and to punish the perpetrators.