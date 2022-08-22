KDPI: we will not interfere in Iraq's internal affairs 

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), Khalid Azizi, said that the Iranian Kurdish party will help address the internal division inside the Kurdistan region of Iraq but will not interfere in Iraq's internal affairs.

Azizi's remarks came during a press conference in Erbil on Monday.

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party-Iran (KDP-I) announced a merger on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The two parties split back in 2006 due to internal conflicts.

"Over the past years, the party refrained from interfering in the internal affairs of Iraq and respected its sovereignty," Azizi said, "we also respected the laws in the Kurdistan Region and tried to help resolve the differences between the parties in the region."

"Despite the divisions, the Kurdish parties in Iran have always had one message and one attitude on defending the rights of the Kurdish people," he added.

"The decision to reunite is pivotal to continuing the struggle of defending the Kurdish people and their cause in Iran," he concluded.