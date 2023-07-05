Delegation from Erbil Governorate Meets Saudi Fund for Development to Tackle Water Scarcity

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a delegation representing the local government in Erbil Governorate arrived in Saudi Arabia to discuss the pressing issue of water scarcity faced by the Kurdistan Region's capital due to drought and the impacts of climate change in the region.
The delegation was led by Governor Omid Khoshnaw and comprised representatives from the Kurdistan Region's water authorities and investors. Their visit aims to bolster trade and investment exchange, find solutions to Erbil's water scarcity problem, and gain insights from Saudi Arabia's extensive expertise in water management.
During their visit, the delegation held a crucial meeting with Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, where they delved into the Fund's goals and activities.
Since its establishment in 1974, the Fund has supported numerous countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America by successfully implementing over 700 strategic projects spanning various sectors, including health, water, sewage, education, and dams.
Erbil's Governor, Omed Khoshnaw, underscored the challenges presented by climate change, a pressing global concern. He emphasized the urgent need for clean water, particularly as the population of Erbil has significantly grown due to the influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees and displaced individuals seeking stability and security in the region.
Masoud Karsh, the Deputy Governor of Erbil, shed light on the city's rapid expansion and the imminent risks associated with the scarcity of clean water. He cautioned that without intervention, the water-related challenges could escalate into a severe crisis in the coming years.
The central point of the meeting focused on implementing the clean water investment project, deemed a crucial step towards alleviating Erbil's water scarcity issue.
The delegation's visit to Saudi Arabia will last four days.
Over the past decade, Erbil has grappled with the effects of water scarcity during the summer months. In response, the Kurdistan Regional Government and the local governorate administration have undertaken proactive measures, including constructing dams and lakes, digging new wells, and launching various initiatives to mitigate the adverse effects of water shortage. All these efforts come amid the growing pressures of climate change and population increase.