Culinary heritage thrives in al-Sulaymaniyah's local markets: Exploring the artistry of "Kalaneh"

Shafaq News / Whoever strolls through the markets of al-Sulaymaniyah, especially its bustling local quarters, is bound to encounter its distinguished culinary offerings, characterized by their unique flavors, appealing presentations, and rich contents. Among these cherished local dishes, "Kalaneh" stands out, particularly on the main Mallawi Street. The peak of its popularity is during the afternoon hours, as Hussein Mawlid meticulously prepares this traditional dish, a practice he has diligently pursued for 14 years.

Mawlid expressed to Shafaq News Agency that he has been engaged in this modest yet heritage-rich profession for the past 14 years, deriving his livelihood from it.

He further elucidated that he sought to bring this culinary tradition from villages and rural areas into the heart of the city, accomplishing this through a simple cart and traditional implements with which "Kalaneh" is prepared and offered to his customers. He assert that this profession does not demand extensive tools or a sizable space, "All the necessities are quite minimal, with the key components being the cart, grilling equipment, and basic utensils."

Mawlid also suggested to his fellow young peers who are unemployed to consider embracing this occupation, which is cost-effective and requires only a willingness to work rather than high-level skills. He emphasized that "the financial prerequisites for this profession do not exceed 300,000 dinars, which is equivalent to the rent of a shop for a single month."

The bread of "Kalaneh" contains green onions and a blend of natural herbs. It is a part of the ancient Kurdish cuisine, historically prepared during the winter season, particularly in villages and rural areas.