Shafaq News / Kirkuk-Garmyan Criminal Court in Kurdistan Region issued on Wednesday a two-year prison sentence for the former mayor of Khanaqin District, Muhammad Mulla Hassan.

Mulla Hassan was charged for illegally facilitating the construction of a private parking garage on public land in Khanaqin when he was the district's mayor.

The court issued the ruling against Mullah Hassan in accordance with Article (335) of the Iraqi Penal Code.