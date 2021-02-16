Covid-19: seven new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-16T13:28:24+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration registered, on Tuesday 7 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 8579, the Health Authority said. It reported 2 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 306. It also reported 3 recoveries to take its total to 1236.

