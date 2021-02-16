Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Covid-19: seven new cases in the Autonomous Administration today
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-02-16T13:28:24+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration registered, on Tuesday 7 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 8579, the Health Authority said.
It reported 2 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 306.
It also reported 3 recoveries to take its total to 1236.
related
COVID-19 cripples Duhok tourism
Date: 2020-09-27 12:34:11
COVID-19: 4 fatalities and 79 new cases in regions of northern and eastern Syria today
Date: 2020-12-21 14:24:07
COVID-19: A truck driver puts the whole village of Al-Qosh into quarantine
Date: 2020-08-02 13:53:05
COVID-19: 21 fatalities and 530 new cases in Kurdistan today
Date: 2020-11-19 12:35:19
Duhok registers 214 COVID-19 in one day
Date: 2020-09-11 20:14:12
Covid-19: less than 350 new cases in Kurdistan today
Date: 2020-12-07 12:13:43
Kurdistan: new instructions to fight Covid-19
Date: 2020-06-10 20:37:02
COVID-19: 787 new cases and 21 fatalities in Kurdistan today
Date: 2020-11-08 13:04:51
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.