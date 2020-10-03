Covid-19: more than 400 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 494 new cases, 16 fatalities, and more than 500 recoveries of Covid-19.
And 4194 tests were performed today.
The cases were distributed as follows:
|
|
Infected cases
|
Recoveries
|
Fatalities
|
Erbil
|
103
|
158
|
3
|
Al-Sulaymaniyah
|
79
|
25
|
5
|
Duhok
|
263
|
278
|
7
|
Garmyan
|
0
|
24
|
0
|
Halabja
|
19
|
29
|
0
|
Raparin
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Total
|
494
|
514
|
16
|
Total recoveries
|
31672
|
Inpatients
|
3052
|
Total fatalities
|
1807