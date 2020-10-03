Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Covid-19: more than 400 cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-03T15:49:04+0000
Covid-19: more than 400 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 494 new cases, 16  fatalities, and more than 500 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 4194 tests were performed today.

The cases were distributed as follows:

 

 

Infected cases

Recoveries

Fatalities

Erbil

103

158

3

Al-Sulaymaniyah

79

25

5

Duhok

263

278

7

Garmyan

0

24

0

Halabja

19

29

0

Raparin

0

0

1

Total

494

514

16

 

Total recoveries

31672

Inpatients

3052

Total fatalities

1807

 

related

COVID-19: 20 fatalities and 666 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-24 12:22:14
COVID-19: 20 fatalities and 666 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 348 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-03 18:53:19
COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 348 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 19 fatalities and 545 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-09 11:37:33
COVID-19: 19 fatalities and 545 new cases in Kurdistan today

Two Covid-19 patients die in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-06-11 10:46:09
Two Covid-19 patients die in Kurdistan

Covid-19: more than 650 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-01 12:47:37
Covid-19: more than 650 cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 508 new cases and 17 Fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-10 14:06:33
Covid-19: 508 new cases and 17 Fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 29 fatalities and 680 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-17 10:44:56
COVID-19: 29 fatalities and 680 new cases in Kurdistan today

The Covid-19 specialized hospital in out of patients

Date: 2020-07-25 14:39:46
The Covid-19 specialized hospital in out of patients