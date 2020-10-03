Covid-19: more than 400 cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Saturday, 494 new cases, 16 fatalities, and more than 500 recoveries of Covid-19.

And 4194 tests were performed today.

The cases were distributed as follows:

Infected cases Recoveries Fatalities Erbil 103 158 3 Al-Sulaymaniyah 79 25 5 Duhok 263 278 7 Garmyan 0 24 0 Halabja 19 29 0 Raparin 0 0 1 Total 494 514 16