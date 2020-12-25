Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Covid-19: less than 200 new cases in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-25T12:30:59+0000
Covid-19: less than 200 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered, on Friday 164 new cases to take its total to 102581, the health ministry said.

It reported 3 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 3362.

It also reported 275 recoveries to take its total to 78454.

The Health ministry performed 4998 tests today in different Governorates.

Duhok leads Kurdistan in daily number of infections (95) and Erbil leads it in recoveries (134).

Al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok and Garmyan registered one death in each.

Erbil registered no deaths.

related

COVID-19: 356 new cases and 9 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-08 12:12:42
COVID-19: 356 new cases and 9 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 400 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-27 12:19:02
Covid-19: more than 400 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 1200 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-28 12:00:22
Covid-19: more than 1200 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 248 new cases and 9 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-03 12:55:41
COVID-19: 248 new cases and 9 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 700 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-17 11:34:33
Covid-19: more than 700 cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 1200 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-03 12:49:06
Covid-19: more than 1200 cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 287 new cases and 13 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-09 11:55:52
COVID-19: 287 new cases and 13 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-05 12:56:21
Covid-19: more than 800 cases in Kurdistan today