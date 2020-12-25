Covid-19: less than 200 new cases in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan registered, on Friday 164 new cases to take its total to 102581, the health ministry said.

It reported 3 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 3362.

It also reported 275 recoveries to take its total to 78454.

The Health ministry performed 4998 tests today in different Governorates.

Duhok leads Kurdistan in daily number of infections (95) and Erbil leads it in recoveries (134).

Al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok and Garmyan registered one death in each.

Erbil registered no deaths.