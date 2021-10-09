Covid-19: +500 new cases and 18 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-09T14:29:13+0000

Shafaq News / Kurdistan logged 524 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Saturday. The daily epidemiological report stated that 18 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 1856 patients had achieved full recovery. According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the Covid-19 cases stood at 342,134 with a total of 311,742 recovery cases and 6,004 deaths since the emergence of the virus in the region.

