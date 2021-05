Shafaq News/ Kurdish- led Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria registered, on Monday 31 new cases to take its total to 17857, the Health Authority said.

It reported 3 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 729.

It also reported 6 recoveries to take its total to 1804.

the Autonomous Administration of northern and eastern Syria imposed a partial lockdown for two weeks starting on Sunday in an effort to counter COVID-19 infections.