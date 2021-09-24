Covid-19: 1360 new confirmed cases and 20 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / Kurdistan logged 1360 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Friday.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 20 Covid-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand 1180 patients had achieved full recovery.

According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the Covid-19 cases stood at 325072, with a total of 290880 recovery cases and 5784 deaths since the emergence of the virus.