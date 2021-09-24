Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Covid-19: 1360 new confirmed cases and 20 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-24T14:47:28+0000
Covid-19: 1360 new confirmed cases and 20 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 1360 new confirmed cases and 20 mortalities in Kurdistan today

Shafaq News / Kurdistan logged 1360 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Friday.

The daily epidemiological report stated that 20 Covid-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand 1180 patients had achieved full recovery.

According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the Covid-19 cases stood at 325072, with a total of 290880 recovery cases and 5784 deaths since the emergence of the virus.

related

COVID-19: 389 new cases and 23 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-01 11:09:45
COVID-19: 389 new cases and 23 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 13 deaths and +3,000 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-08-02 16:11:10
COVID-19: 13 deaths and +3,000 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: Two fatalities and 109 new cases in NES today

Date: 2021-03-26 13:32:08
COVID-19: Two fatalities and 109 new cases in NES today

COVID-19: 25 fatalities and 645 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-17 12:58:09
COVID-19: 25 fatalities and 645 new cases in Kurdistan today

Kurdistan deputy PRIME MINISTER tests positive for Covid-19

Date: 2021-01-11 09:10:28
Kurdistan deputy PRIME MINISTER tests positive for Covid-19

COVID-19: five fatalities and 220 new cases in NES today

Date: 2021-04-16 14:34:02
COVID-19: five fatalities and 220 new cases in NES today

COVID-19: +250 new confirmed cases and four mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-05-22 13:34:48
COVID-19: +250 new confirmed cases and four mortalities in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: Al-Sulaymaniyah traffic directorate suspends working hours Tomorrow

Date: 2020-06-17 17:53:41
Covid-19: Al-Sulaymaniyah traffic directorate suspends working hours Tomorrow